Driver of rental SUV sought in fatal hit-and-run

A pedestrian was killed after a hit and run with an SUV at Twain near University Center drive. Police are still looking for the vehicle.

(Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police on Monday were searching for a driversuspected of fatally striking a pedestrian in the central valley.

The 2021 Nissan Rogue struck a pedestrian while driving west around 9:15 p.m. Sunday on East Twain Avenue near South University Center Drive, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department. The driver left after hitting the 43-year-old man.

The pedestrian was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center where he died.

Metro said the rental SUV, with Oregon plates and damage that indicated it had been in a crash, was later found near the scene. The driver had not been identified as of Monday afternoon.

Anyone with information on the crash may call Metro at 702-828-3595.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter. Contact Mark Credico at mcredico@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @MarkCredicoII.