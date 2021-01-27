40°F
Crime

Driver rams Las Vegas smoke shop in apparent burglary attempt

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 27, 2021 - 9:20 am
 
Updated January 27, 2021 - 9:23 am
The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a car crashed into a smoke shop as part of a robbery then took off at 7291 South Eastern Ave., on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a car crashed into a smoke shop as part of a robbery then took off at 7291 South Eastern Ave., on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a car crashed into a smoke shop as part of a robbery then took off at 7291 South Eastern Ave., on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a car crashed into a smoke shop as part of a robbery then took off at 7291 South Eastern Ave., on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A vehicle rammed into the front of a smoke shop in an apparent burglary attempt Wednesday in south Las Vegas.

Police responded to the Hookah Pipe & Vape store, 7291 S. Eastern Ave., off Warm Springs Road, just before 6 a.m. A vehicle smashed into the business, and the driver then fled. A Las Vegas officer was observed guarding the demolished front of the store more than an hour later.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Las Vegas police Lt. David Gordon noted, however, that other nearby businesses on the 8900 block of Eastern reported attempted burglaries later in the morning. In that case police received reports of door handles tampered with and broken. It did not appear entry was made to those businesses or that any property was stolen.

It was not immediately clear if the incidents were related. A request to police for more information was pending.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

