Driver suspected of DUI after crashing into Las Vegas restaurant

An off-Strip restaurant was damaged early Friday when a driver suspected of being under the influence crashed his vehicle into the building.

A driver suspected of being under the influence crashed his vehicle into Morton's The Steakhouse at East Flamingo and Paradise roads early Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A driver suspected of being under the influence crashed his vehicle into Morton's The Steakhouse at East Flamingo and Paradise roads early Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. (Google Street View)

The crash was reported at 5:40 a.m. near the entrance to Morton’s The Steakhouse at East Flamingo and South Paradise roads.

Lt. Allen Larsen of the Metropolitan Police Department said the man driving the car and a female passenger became aggressive and had to be restrained at gunpoint by an off-duty officer who observed the event.

He said initial reports are the man allegedly tried to run the woman over with the vehicle.

Water was leaking from inside the restaurant, likely from a damaged wall pipe, Larsen said.

The driver and passenger were taken into custody. No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

