Driver suspected of DUI after parked NHP vehicle struck in south Las Vegas Valley

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 13, 2025 - 5:22 am
 

A driver suspected of DUI struck an occupied Nevada Highway Patrol unit that was involved investigating an earlier two-vehicle crash Tuesday night in the south Las Vegas Valley.

The crash occurred just before 11:45 p.m. on southbound Interstate 15 near the 215 Beltway, according to an NHP release. The suspect ignored traffic control that was in place for the earlier crash near a construction zone in this same area.

The trooper inside the struck patrol vehicle was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver who fled was located and arrested for suspected DUI, police say.

Southbound lanes on I-15 at Russell/215 were closed for several hours during the investigation but have since reopened.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

