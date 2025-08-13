Driver suspected of DUI after parked NHP vehicle struck in south Las Vegas Valley
The trooper inside the struck patrol vehicle was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
A driver suspected of DUI struck an occupied Nevada Highway Patrol unit that was involved investigating an earlier two-vehicle crash Tuesday night in the south Las Vegas Valley.
The crash occurred just before 11:45 p.m. on southbound Interstate 15 near the 215 Beltway, according to an NHP release. The suspect ignored traffic control that was in place for the earlier crash near a construction zone in this same area.
The trooper inside the struck patrol vehicle was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver who fled was located and arrested for suspected DUI, police say.
Southbound lanes on I-15 at Russell/215 were closed for several hours during the investigation but have since reopened.
