Driver suspected of impairment in fatal northwest Las Vegas Valley crash

A bicyclist was killed Sunday morning in a crash with a driver suspected of impairment in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.

The crash occurred just before 7:10 a.m. on North Shaumber Road south of the intersection with West Grand Teton Drive, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

Police say a 2007 Mercedes SL550 was southbound on Shaumber in the northbound travel lanes. A bicyclist, a 77-year-old Las Vegas man, was northbound on Shaumber south of the Mercedes. The crash occurred when the bicyclist attempted to maneuver out of the way of the oncoming vehicle. The front of the vehicle struck the bicyclist, projecting him to the south, police said.

Emergency Medical Services responded, and the victim was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Mercedes, Charles Carter, 69, remained at the scene of the crash and displayed signs of impairment. He was subsequently placed under arrest for charges related to driving under the influence and reckless driving.

The death marks the 132nd traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction for 2025. It remains under investigation by Metro’s Collision Investigation Section.

