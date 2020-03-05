Driver wanted after deputy injured in chase near Lake Havasu City

A white 2016 Mini Cooper was last seen northbound on U.S. 95 near Lake Havasu City.

Patrick Kalember (Mohave County Sheriff’s Office)

Police in Arizona were searching for a driver suspected of injuring a sheriff’s deputy during a chase Wednesday night along U.S. Highway 95, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

A driver in a white 2016 Mini Cooper was last seen northbound on U.S. 95 near Lake Havasu City, Arizona, after avoiding spike strips and barreling past at least one police vehicle, the Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

Near Cattail Cove, a La Paz County sheriff’s deputy suffered minor injuries as the driver attempted to maneuver his vehicle past the deputy’s vehicle, the release said.

The Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect as Patrick Kalember of Arizona. He is wanted for aggravated assault on a peace officer, the release said.

Mohave sheriff’s deputies, joining the pursuit with La Paz deputies, lost sight of the Mini Cooper near Lake Havasu City, the agency said.

Authorities urge people not to approach the suspect or vehicle if they see it. Instead, they are asked to notify law enforcement immediately.

Contact Dalton LaFerney at dlaferney@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0288. Follow @daltonlaferney on Twitter.