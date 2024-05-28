Driver was going 131 mph before DUI arrest, Nevada Highway Patrol says

A joint traffic safety operation between Nevada Highway Patrol and California Highway Patrol resulted in hundreds of drivers cited over Memorial Day weekend, authorities announced.

Driver ‘intentionally’ hits someone with vehicle near downtown Las Vegas

Man dies after being stabbed on walking trail

2 women die in crashes, man dead after stabbing in Las Vegas this weekend

Summerlin residents targeted in new banking scam, police say

A Nevada Highway Patrol officer writes a citation to a speeding motorist on I-15 near Primm, on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Primm. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

A joint traffic safety operation between Nevada Highway Patrol and California Highway Patrol resulted in hundreds of drivers cited over Memorial Day weekend, authorities announced.

According to a news release, the agencies targeted the highly-traveled traffic corridors between California and Las Vegas over the holiday weekend.

Authorities said this stretch of interstate I-15 was once considered one of the deadliest stretches of highway in the country.

“With the collaborative efforts of our two agencies, we have managed to reduce the number of fatal crashes in this area through enforcement and education,” Nevada state police noted.

As part of the operation, the agencies enforced a “zero tolerance” zone for speeding, distracted and impaired driving and shoulder runners.

“Even the most minor traffic infractions were enforced during this holiday weekend,” police said.

The operation resulted in 437 traffic citations issued and 2 DUI arrests made between the Nevada state line and St. Rose Parkway throughout the weekend, according to statistics released by state police.

One of the suspects accused of driving under the influence was traveling at 131 mph before being stopped, according to authorities.

“Nevada State Police achieved our goal by having no fatalities on the IR15 during this Holiday weekend,” police said in the release.

The agencies provided a breakdown of traffic citations and enforcement efforts over Memorial Day weekend:

On Friday, May 24, 2024, Nevada and California officers concentrated enforcement efforts near the Primm area and St. Rose Parkway.

— 311 contacts with 325 violations cited.

— 215 speeding citation

— 2 DUI arrest

Enforcement by NHP only from Saturday through Monday:

— 118 traffic stops

— 81 speeding citations

— 31 other violations cited.

— 21 warnings