Drivers in 2 fatal hit-and-runs sought by Las Vegas police

Had the drivers stopped, officials said, they would not have faced any criminal charges, but now they’re facing felony charges that could result in up to 20 years in prison.

as Vegas police hold a briefing on a pair of fatal hit-and-runs in which pedestrians were struck and killed by vehicles.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officials asked for the public’s help Wednesday to identify the drivers involved in two recent fatal pedestrian hit-and-runs.

At a news briefing, Metro traffic bureau Lt. Greg Munson said there have been six fatal hit-and-run crashes so far this year, compared with 10 total last year.

The first crash occurred Feb. 20 around 9:25 p.m. when a 63-year-old man was crossing Twain Avenue at Palos Verdes Street near a crosswalk but against the traffic signal. Munson said police believe the car that hit the victim and fled was a burgundy or maroon midsized SUV that may have sustained damage to the driver’s side.

The second collision occurred March 14 on East Lake Mead Boulevard west of North Lamb Boulevard, when a 50-year-old man was struck and killed crossing the street. Munson said debris at the scene came from a gray Toyota Camry, likely manufactured between 2007 to 2009.

Munson, who was joined by County Commissioner Michael Naft at the briefing, explained that in both incidents, the pedestrian was crossing the street illegally and the drivers were not at fault. Had they stopped, they would not have faced any criminal charges, but now they’re facing felony charges that could result in up to 20 years in prison, he noted.

Police released security footage from a nearby parking lot that they said shows the Camry from the March 14 incident driving by in the background that night, though the video is grainy and dark. Metro Detective Kenneth Salisbury said police can’t identify the driver with just the footage, so they need the public’s help.

”It’s not like in TV where we can zoom in and enhance and solve everything based on the grainy, blurry video that we have,” Salisbury said. “We need the public’s help identifying that friend, that co-worker, that family member who has a 2007 to 2009 Toyota Camry that’s gray and is now not being driven or is in a wreck that they can’t explain.”

Anyone with information about either incident can contact Metro at 702-828-3786 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-835-5555.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.