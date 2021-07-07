Drug possession suspect dies in Clark County jail

A man booked into the Clark County Detention Center on the Fourth of July died Tuesday after complaining of “muscle pain,” Las Vegas police said.

People walk outside of the Clark County Detention Center in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A man booked into the Clark County Detention Center on the Fourth of July died in the jail Tuesday after complaining of “muscle pain,” Las Vegas police said.

Corrections officers were moving the man to a “transport area” about 5:20 a.m. on Tuesday when he said “he was not feeling well,” the Metropolitan Police Department said. The man was taken back to his cell and then complained of “muscle pain.”

“A few minutes later, inmates advised a corrections officer that the sick inmate was not breathing,” Metro said.

Medical staff began “life-saving measures” until an ambulance arrived, and the man was taken to University Medical Center, where he died, police said.

It was not immediately clear if the man had prior medical issues at the jail before Tuesday.

The man had not had any altercations with officers or other inmates, police said. He had been booked into the jail on Sunday on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.

Further information was not immediately available. He will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.