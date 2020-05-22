Drugs, $20K found when Las Vegas police arrest fugitive

Authorities say more than $20,000 in cash and heroin were seized during the arrest of a fugitive in the Las Vegas Valley recently.

Daniel Scott (Nevada Department of Public Safety)

Kim Smith of the Nevada Department of Public Safety said the Division of Parole and Probation and the U.S. Marshals Service has been looking for Daniel Scott, 45, who was described as a “parole and probation fugitive with a lengthy criminal history.”

On May 13, authorities said they found him at a Las Vegas Valley residence. A search warrant for the home was secured by Las Vegas police. Inside police found $20,515 in cash, 61 grams of methamphetamine, 15 grams of alprazolam and 19 grams of heroin.

Scott was booked at the Clark County Detention Center on charges of trafficking narcotics and violating parole.

An exact location of the home where the arrest was made was not released.

