Drugs found in car of woman charged in fatal DUI crash, NHP says

Taylor Madison, 24, has been charged with DUI in a crash that killed Katarina Kasi Johnson, 18, of Henderson on Sept. 26.

Taylor Madison (Nevada State Police)

A controlled substance and marijuana were found inside the car driven by a woman now charged with DUI causing the death of a Henderson teen last week, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Taylor Madison, 24, was arrested on Sept. 26, the day she allegedly drove on the wrong side of U.S. Highway 95 in the Boulder City area, causing a crash that killed Katarina Kasi Johnson, 18.

The crash involving Madison’s black Hyundai Genesis and Johnson’s red Nissan Versa occurred around 12:30 a.m. Johnson died at the scene.

Madison told police that someone put Vicodin in her drink. She was taken to St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Siena campus, to have her blood drawn, according to a Nevada Highway Patrol arrest report.

An NHP trooper found a baggie with a white powdery substance believed to be a controlled substance in Madison’s car. The trooper also found marijuana in the car, according to the report.

Madison is charged with DUI resulting in death, and misdemeanor counts of failing to maintain lanes and failing to drive on the right side of the road.

As of late Tuesday, Madison remained in custody on $50,000 bail. She is due in court on Oct. 11.

