DUI campaign planned to honor 2 troopers killed last year

Law enforcement agencies will conduct a campaign to catch impaired drivers on Saturday evening in memory of two troopers killed by a drunken driver last year while assisting another driver.

Nevada Highway Patrol Sgt. Michael Abbate and trooper Alberto Felix were killed in a hit-and-run crash last Nov. 30 while checking on a driver who had stopped on Interstate 15 near D Street to check on a motorist who fell asleep behind the wheel.

Jemarcus Williams pleaded guilty to two counts of DUI resulting in death and in June received the maximum sentence for the troopers’ deaths: 16 to 40 years in prison.

The Nevada Highway Patrol said in a statement Friday that the campaign will mark the one-year “End of Watch” date for Abbate and Felix and will be “in honor and remembrance of these honorable troopers’ lives, dedication and service to Nevada.”

To apprehend impaired drivers, the Highway Patrol will join with other agencies, including the Metropolitan Police Department, North Las Vegas Police Department and Reno Police Department.

