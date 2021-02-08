70°F
DUI enforcement sees 36 arrests, no fatal crashes for Super Bowl

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 8, 2021 - 2:14 pm
 
Law enforcement conducted multiple stops of motorists Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, as part of a task f ...
Law enforcement conducted multiple stops of motorists Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, as part of a task force targeting impaired motorists. The Nevada Highway Patrol said 36 motorists were arrested on suspicion of impaired driving. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

A traffic enforcement effort on Super Bowl Sunday netted 36 arrests of motorists on suspicion of impaired driving, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

Trooper Travis Smaka said in Southern Nevada there were 232 vehicle stops made with 98 citations written. Smaka also said 13 guns were confiscated and three felony arrests were made during those traffic stops.

The enforcement effort included police officers with North Las Vegas, Las Vegas, Henderson and the Clark County School District, along with Highway Patrol troopers.

Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Larry Hadfield said Las Vegas police issued 58 of the citations and made 35 of the arrests as part of the enforcement effort. In North Las Vegas, officers issued 27 of the citations and made four arrests, North Las Vegas police announced Monday.

There were no fatal crashes on Sunday evening throughout Southern Nevada.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

