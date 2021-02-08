DUI enforcement sees 36 arrests, no fatal crashes for Super Bowl

A traffic enforcement effort on Super Bowl Sunday netted 36 arrests of motorists on suspicion of impaired driving, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

Trooper Travis Smaka said in Southern Nevada there were 232 vehicle stops made with 98 citations written. Smaka also said 13 guns were confiscated and three felony arrests were made during those traffic stops.

The enforcement effort included police officers with North Las Vegas, Las Vegas, Henderson and the Clark County School District, along with Highway Patrol troopers.

The DUI Strike Team and officers from NLVPD, Henderson PD, Clark County School Police and LVMPD just finished briefing. They are hitting the valley roads looking for impaired drivers.

Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Larry Hadfield said Las Vegas police issued 58 of the citations and made 35 of the arrests as part of the enforcement effort. In North Las Vegas, officers issued 27 of the citations and made four arrests, North Las Vegas police announced Monday.

There were no fatal crashes on Sunday evening throughout Southern Nevada.

