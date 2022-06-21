90°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Crime

DUI suspect in fatal crash had ‘bloodshot’ eyes, police say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 20, 2022 - 6:38 pm
 
Police investigate a fatal crash in the 3100 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North near North Peco ...
Police investigate a fatal crash in the 3100 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North near North Pecos Road, Friday, June 17, 2022, in northeast Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

A motorist accused of killing a bicyclist on a northeast valley sidewalk had “bloodshot” eyes and smelled of alcohol, Las Vegas police said Monday.

Shortly before impact on Friday, Raymond Perez-Hernandez “accelerated his vehicle in such a manner that caused the tires to break traction making him lose control,” according to his Metropolitan Police Department arrest report.

The crash occurred about 9:20 p.m. in the 3100 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North, near Pecos Road, police said.

The bicyclist, identified by family as 41-year-old Abe Mendibles, died at the scene.

Perez-Hernandez, 26, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on one count each of DUI, reckless driving and driving with a suspended license, Las Vegas Justice Court records show.

Bail was set Saturday at $100,000. Perez-Hernandez did not have an attorney listed.

Perez-Hernandez, whose Chevrolet Cobalt smashed into an electrical pole after he hit Mendibles, failed field sobriety tests, police said. His blood-test results were not listed in his arrest report.

A GoFundMe campaign that on Monday had raised about $500 of the $10,000 goal described Mendibles as a father, brother and son.

“This sudden tragedy has left his family in distraught and with unexpected funeral expenses,” the GoFundMe said.

Perez-Hernandez is next due in court Tuesday morning.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow @rickytwrites on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Largest fire in 25 years torches 10 downtown buildings
Largest fire in 25 years torches 10 downtown buildings
2
Feds: Lake Mead could become ‘useless’ without major water use cuts
Feds: Lake Mead could become ‘useless’ without major water use cuts
3
Raiders’ value expected to soar after Broncos’ record sale
Raiders’ value expected to soar after Broncos’ record sale
4
LETTER: Supreme Court said gun ownership is an individual right
LETTER: Supreme Court said gun ownership is an individual right
5
Warriors sweep into Las Vegas to celebrate NBA championship — PHOTOS
Warriors sweep into Las Vegas to celebrate NBA championship — PHOTOS
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST