DUI suspect in fatal crash had ‘bloodshot’ eyes, police say

Police investigate a fatal crash in the 3100 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North near North Pecos Road, Friday, June 17, 2022, in northeast Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

A motorist accused of killing a bicyclist on a northeast valley sidewalk had “bloodshot” eyes and smelled of alcohol, Las Vegas police said Monday.

Shortly before impact on Friday, Raymond Perez-Hernandez “accelerated his vehicle in such a manner that caused the tires to break traction making him lose control,” according to his Metropolitan Police Department arrest report.

The crash occurred about 9:20 p.m. in the 3100 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North, near Pecos Road, police said.

The bicyclist, identified by family as 41-year-old Abe Mendibles, died at the scene.

Perez-Hernandez, 26, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on one count each of DUI, reckless driving and driving with a suspended license, Las Vegas Justice Court records show.

Bail was set Saturday at $100,000. Perez-Hernandez did not have an attorney listed.

Perez-Hernandez, whose Chevrolet Cobalt smashed into an electrical pole after he hit Mendibles, failed field sobriety tests, police said. His blood-test results were not listed in his arrest report.

A GoFundMe campaign that on Monday had raised about $500 of the $10,000 goal described Mendibles as a father, brother and son.

“This sudden tragedy has left his family in distraught and with unexpected funeral expenses,” the GoFundMe said.

Perez-Hernandez is next due in court Tuesday morning.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow @rickytwrites on Twitter.