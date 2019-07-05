DUI suspected in 4-vehicle crash in south Las Vegas Valley

Drivers were advised to avoid the area near South Decatur Boulevard and West Cactus Avenue after the accident that sent multiple people to the hospital in unknown condition.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Multiple people were hospitalized Thursday night after a suspected DUI crash in the south Las Vegas Valley, police said.

Police responded about 9 p.m. to a four-vehicle crash at South Decatur Boulevard and West Cactus Avenue, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Adrian Beas said. All of the drivers involved in the crash were hospitalized in unknown condition.

Police believe that both impairment and speed were factors. It was unclear Thursday night how many of the drivers were suspected of being impaired.

Further information was not immediately available.

