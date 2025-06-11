DUI suspected in central Las Vegas Valley crash that injures 19-year-old

A pedestrian is facing what were described as “life-threatening” injuries after being struck Wednesday morning in the central Las Vegas Valley by a driver suspected of impairment.

Two killed in shooting during livestream in front of Bellagio fountains

A pedestrian is facing what were described as “life-threatening” injuries after being struck Wednesday morning in the central Las Vegas Valley by a driver suspected of impairment.

The crash occurred just before 12:45 a.m. on South Eastern Avenue just before East Reno Avenue, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release. Police say a 2000 Nissan Altima was southbound on Eastern at a high rate of speed.

The pedestrian, a 19-year-old man from Las Vegas, was walking through the parking lot of the 7-Eleven on the northeast corner of the intersection. He entered the crosswalk on the north side of Eastern against the red light and into the path of the Nissan. The vehicle struck the pedestrian, knocking him to the roadway, police said.

The pedestrian was taken to the Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center’s Trauma Unit in critical condition.

The driver, Gregory Pero, 45, of Las Vegas, remained at the scene and was arrested on DUI-related charges, police said.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.