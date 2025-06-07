88°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Crime

DUI suspected in pedestrian’s death in central Las Vegas Valley

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
More Stories
Henderson Police and Fire Departments pictured, on Thursday, July 25, 2024. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/ ...
Lawsuit: Henderson police K-9 bit off man’s finger as he tried to surrender
The Clark County Fire Department truck pictured on Thursday, May 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuay ...
Clark County fire captain accused of stealing fentanyl from station
Damien Patillo, 41, of Las Vegas, was sentenced to 84 months in prison, followed by four years ...
Las Vegas man with 10 domestic violence convictions gets 7 years after meth bust
Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce reacts on the sideline during the first half of an NFL game a ...
Settlement reached in bankruptcy case of ex-Raiders coach
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 7, 2025 - 7:39 am
 

A pedestrian was struck and killed early Saturday morning in a suspected DUI crash in the central Las Vegas Valley.

The crash occurred about 2 a.m. near West Flamingo Road and Redwood Street, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Police say a 2008 Infiniti G35, turning right onto Redwood Street from Flamingo, hit a man lying in the road, He was taken to University Medical Center where he later died.

The driver, 41-year-old Marc Damerell of Las Vegas, remained at the scene and was arrested on DUI-related charges. The victim has not been identified.

This is the 73rd traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction for 2025. Metro’s Collision Investigation Section continues to investigate the crash.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES