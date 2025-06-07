DUI suspected in pedestrian’s death in central Las Vegas Valley

A pedestrian was struck and killed early Saturday morning in a suspected DUI crash near West Flamingo Road and Redwood Street, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Lawsuit: Henderson police K-9 bit off man’s finger as he tried to surrender

A pedestrian was struck and killed early Saturday morning in a suspected DUI crash in the central Las Vegas Valley.

The crash occurred about 2 a.m. near West Flamingo Road and Redwood Street, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Police say a 2008 Infiniti G35, turning right onto Redwood Street from Flamingo, hit a man lying in the road, He was taken to University Medical Center where he later died.

The driver, 41-year-old Marc Damerell of Las Vegas, remained at the scene and was arrested on DUI-related charges. The victim has not been identified.

This is the 73rd traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction for 2025. Metro’s Collision Investigation Section continues to investigate the crash.