Dwarf porn star jailed in Las Vegas, accused of stabbing boyfriend

A porn star known as “Bridget the Midget” was arrested in Las Vegas earlier this week after allegedly stabbing her boyfriend inside a central valley apartment.

The actress, who also goes by the stage name Bridget Powers, was booked Wednesday into the Clark County Detention Center under her legal name, Cheryl Marie Murphy, according to jail and court records.

The 39-year-old woman faces charges of assault, domestic battery and burglary — all with a deadly weapon. As of Friday morning, the records show, she remained in custody at the detention center.

Murphy is described as a “dwarf adult film star” on her IMDb biography page.

Las Vegas police received a 911 call around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday reporting “a person screaming and glass breaking,” according to Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Aden OcampoGomez.

Records show the domestic disturbance happened at the Villas at Painted Desert Apartments, near South Decatur Boulevard and West Sahara Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a shattered window and the suspect’s boyfriend suffering from a stab wound to his leg. OcampoGomez said he was taken to University Medical Center for treatment and was expected to survive.

Murphy is due in Las Vegas Justice Court on Thursday morning for a status hearing.

