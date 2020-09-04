East Las Vegas pharmacy fire ruled arson

A fire that damaged an east Las Vegas strip mall early Friday but injured no one is being investigated as arson.

The blaze was reported at 5:57 a.m. at All City Pharmacy, 821 N. Lamb Blvd., near Washington Avenue, Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski said early Friday.

In a follow-up statement, the fire department said investigators believe it was intentionally set but do not have any suspects.

2-ALARM UPDATE: TOC: 5:58AM 821 N Lamb Bl. ALL CITY PHARMACY fire in pharmacy – OUT, confined to the one unit, cause U/I, NO Inj’s, heavy dmg interior, other businesses not involved, crews picking up-leaving scene, investigators on scene. #PIO1NEWS pic.twitter.com/iMTjpobbot — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) September 4, 2020

When crews arrived at the scene, they found heavy smoke coming from the pharmacy. The fire was extinguished by 7:15 a.m. and did not spread to other stores, though one saw minor smoke damage, the department said.

No injuries were reported. There was “extensive thick black smoke damage” to the pharmacy, the department said. The damage was estimated at about $50,000.

