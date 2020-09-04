100°F
Crime

East Las Vegas pharmacy fire ruled arson

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 4, 2020 - 7:10 am
 
Updated September 4, 2020 - 11:30 am

A fire that damaged an east Las Vegas strip mall early Friday is being investigated as arson.

The blaze was reported at 5:57 a.m. at All City Pharmacy, 821 N. Lamb Blvd., near Washington Avenue, Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski said early Friday.

In a follow-up statement, the fire department said investigators believe it was intentionally set but do not have any suspects.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found heavy smoke coming from the pharmacy. The fire was extinguished by 7:15 a.m. and did not spread to other stores, though one saw minor smoke damage, the department said.

No injuries were reported. There was “extensive thick black smoke damage” to the pharmacy, the department said. The damage was estimated at about $50,000.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Katelyn Newberg contributed to this report.

