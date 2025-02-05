East Las Vegas protest ends with 5 arrests

A protest Monday evening in east Las Vegas ended with five arrests and two damaged Metropolitan Police Department vehicles, police said Tuesday.

A protest Monday evening in east Las Vegas ended with five arrests and two damaged Metropolitan Police Department vehicles, police said Tuesday.

The demonstration kicked off about 4 p.m. near Charleston and Lamb boulevards.

Initially peaceful, the gathering “grew to approximately 500 people and large groups ran into the intersection shutting down traffic,” police said.

As the arrests were taking place, protesters threw rocks and bottles at officers, police said.

A minor is accused of pointing a gun at a police helicopter, according to police, who said another person tried to hit an officer with a vehicle.

Both persons were among those arrested, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

