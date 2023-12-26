Eight deaths over Christmas weekend in Las Vegas

Eight people died in the Las Vegas Valley over the Christmas weekend, five in car crashes.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Eight people died in the Las Vegas Valley over the holiday weekend — five in car crashes.

The first victim died in a North Las Vegas shooting Saturday night. A North Las Vegas spokesperson said a 13-year-old boy was shot in the 3200 block of Fountain Falls Way near Cheyenne Avenue and Simmons Street. The victim was taken to University Medical Center where he died.

A man was found dead Christmas Eve morning between a wall and the barrier for the Highway 95 exit at Eastern Avenue. Nevada Highway Patrol officers noticed the body during a traffic stop and requested assistance from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department just after 10:45 a.m. Metro is still investigating the death.

Two people died in a crash just before 1:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Witnesses told police that a car ran a red light, crossed into the wrong side of the road and crashed into three cars.

Two occupants of the Mazda, a man and a woman, died at the scene and the occupants of the other vehicles had minor injuries on Sunday, according to police.

A pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle while crossing Lamb Boulevard just around 6:15 p.m. Sunday. Metro police said other vehicles stopped for the pedestrian while he crossed, but he was fatally injured after a Tesla Model 3 did not stop and collided with him.

Metro police said a male was pronounced dead after officers found him on Howard Drive with multiple gunshot wounds following reports of a shooting at 8:45 p.m. Sunday night. Police said he was in a verbal altercation with three people before the shooting, who fled before police arrived.

Two crashes early Christmas morning resulted in two deaths and left one person in a hospital with serious injuries according to police.

The first crash was a rollover on Interstate 15 near Horizon Drive just before 12:30 a.m. Two people were involved in the crash: one died at the scene and the other was taken to an area hospital.

The second crash happened at the intersection of Dean Martin Drive and Ponderosa Way. A motorcyclist crashed into a van as it turned in front of the motorcycle’s path, according to Metro police. The motorcyclist was thrown and died at the scene.

None of the victims have been identified by the Clark County Coroner’s Office as of Monday afternoon.

Contact Mark Credico at mcredico@reviewjournal.com. Review-Journal staff writers Jeff Burbank, Brett Clarkson and Tony Garcia contributed to this report.