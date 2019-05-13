Elementary school on lockdown as Las Vegas police seek wanted man

King Elementary School was on lockdown as a result of a barricade situation Monday afternoon in an east Las Vegas Valley neighborhood, police said.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Officers were looking for a wanted man and found him on the 2200 block of Diamond Pointe Street, near North Nellis Boulevard and East Carey Avenue, Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Aden OcampoGomez said. Police are working the call as a barricade and are asking neighbors to shelter at their homes or evacuate while they investigate.

Nearby King Elementary School had been placed on lockdown, OcampoGomez said.

It’s not clear whether the man was armed.

Nearby roads also were closed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

