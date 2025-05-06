Elementary school teacher accused of throwing rocks at student

The student, who has “health conditions,” had bruises on his eye after the alleged incident, according to a police report.

Mom of slain Vegas teen wants daughter’s death to have as much meaning as teen’s life

DUI suspect was almost 4 times above legal limit in crash that killed Las Vegas student, police say

Red Rock Elementary School on the first day of school in Las Vegas, Monday, Aug. 12, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal, File) @rookie__rae

An elementary school teacher is accused of throwing rocks at a student and holding him down, according to the Clark County School District Police Department.

Police said the student, who has “health conditions,” had bruises on his eye after the alleged incident.

Alicia Fletcher, 31, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of attempted child abuse and battery on April 25. She is next scheduled to appear in court on June 2.

Fletcher worked as a specialized programs teacher assistant in the district since July, most recently at Red Rock Elementary School. Per the negotiated agreement with the bargaining unit, she was placed on unpaid leave, according to the school district.

The alleged incident occurred on April 24 at Red Rock Elementary School and was captured on camera and reported by several witnesses at the school, according to a police arrest report.

A school camera showed the student grabbing a handful of pebbles and throwing them at Fletcher. She then grabbed him by his arm, but he was able to break away, the arrest report said. A little bit later, the student returned and threw more pebbles at her.

Fletcher allegedly then threw pebbles back at him, and the two continued going back and forth for awhile, police said in the report.

She then allegedly rubbed the pebbles on the student’s head and held his left arm by his wrist, according to the report. Police said the student then tried to break away from her but Fletcher continued holding onto him by the wrist.

As the student tried to break away, Fletcher held him and pulled him toward her, police said. He kicked her and Fletcher grabbed his leg, pulling up him closer and flipping him on his back, according to the report. Fletcher also used her legs to hold him back and kicked him, it said.

Campus security monitor Deonte Harris eventually intervened, the report said. Harris also reported seeing bruises on the student’s eye, of which police obtained photos.

Fletcher told police that she and the student were throwing rocks at each other and that things escalated when the student got angry, the arrest report said. She said she thought the student didn’t like the fact that she threw rocks at him and that’s why he escalated his behavior.

She said that the child continued getting physical and attempted to bite her, according to the report. Fletcher said she then “held his head” away from her, the report said.

Another teacher at the school also told police she saw Fletcher and the student in a “physical fight.”

Contact Katie Futterman at kfutterman@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ktfutts on X and @katiefutterman.bsky.social