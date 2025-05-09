Empty marijuana vape cartridge found in Las Vegas DUI suspect’s car, police say

A Las Vegas man accused of DUI after a car he was allegedly driving struck and killed a pedestrian tried to hide “receipts for marijuana vape pens,” police said.

Las Vegas woman gets life in prison in what DA calls ‘worst’ child homicide

Man suspected of DUI in fatal crash on Nevada interstate ordered to be released

A man accused of DUI after a car he was allegedly driving struck and killed a pedestrian Tuesday tried to hide “receipts for marijuana vape pens” immediately after the collision, according to an arrest report.

Daniel Stakleff, 38, of Las Vegas, allegedly attempted to conceal the receipts, along with a bag from a local cannabis dispensary, in a landscaping area near Warm Springs Road and Torrey Pines Drive, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report released Thursday.

Joree Odabi, 23, of Las Vegas, was pronounced dead after he was struck just before 5 p.m. Tuesday by the 2008 Volkswagen Passat that Stakleff was allegedly driving, police said.

As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe set up to help Odabi’s family with funeral costs had raised over $3,300 of its stated goal of $25,000.

Odabi was remembered on the GoFundMe page as “full of life, and deeply loved by everyone who knew him.”

Stakleff remained jailed at the Clark County Detention Center as of Thursday afternoon. He faces one felony count each of DUI resulting in death and reckless driving and a misdemeanor charge of failure to properly maintain a travel lane, according to Las Vegas Justice Court records.

Odabi was walking on a sidewalk when the Passat “went up on the curb” and struck him from behind, causing “shoe scuff marks on the concrete sidewalk,” according to the report.

The car also struck a light pole, according to the report, which was knocked over. Inside the car, officers found an “empty marijuana vape cartridge” and an “empty marijuana vape pen wrapper,” according to the report.

At the scene, a DUI investigation was initiated on Stakleff, the report said. Stakleff underwent a series of field sobriety tests and completed them “unsatisfactorily,” the report alleged.

Two blood samples were also taken from Stakleff, according to the report. The results had not yet been made public Thursday.

Odabi’s death was the 63rd fatal traffic crash in Metro’s jurisdiction in 2025, police said.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.