Energy Department official charged in Reid airport luggage theft out of job

A former federal official charged with grand larceny in Las Vegas is no longer with the Department of Energy, a spokesperson said Tuesday.

Sam Brinton (Office of Nuclear Energy)

A former federal official accused of stealing luggage in Las Vegas is no longer with the Department of Energy, a spokesperson said Tuesday.

Samuel Otis Brinton, the former deputy assistant secretary of the Office of Spent Fuel and Waste Disposition, faces one charge of grand larceny.

A warrant was still outstanding Tuesday for Brinton’s arrest.

Brinton is suspected of stealing a woman’s luggage on July 6 at Harry Reid International Airport.

On Nov. 29, a Metro officer saw a news article that named “Samuel Brinton” as a suspect in a Sept. 16 incident at Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport. Several news articles included photos of Brinton, and a Metropolitan Police Department officer recognized Brinton as the suspect from the surveillance footage of Reid airport, according to the warrant from Metro.

A spokesperson for the department said Friday that Brinton was on leave, but when reached Tuesday, they would not confirm when he stopped working.

“By law, the Department of Energy cannot comment further on personnel matters,” a spokesperson wrote in a message Tuesday.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.