Escaped Nevada inmate captured, back in custody

An inmate from Ely State Prison who walked away from a fire camp on Wednesday is back in custody, the state Department of Corrections said.

Jordan Shane Redger (Nevada Department of Corrections)

Jordan Shane Redger, 27, was found on Friday at a home in Ryndon after a search conducted by the Elko County Sheriff’s Office, the Nevada Department of Public Safety and Ely State Prison.

He initially tried to escape but quickly surrendered without incident, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections.

He was booked into Elko County Jail and will be returning to Nevada Department of Corrections custody after arraignment this week. Redger was serving 12 to 36 months for grand larceny of a motor vehicle.

Redger was fighting the Tabor Flats fire that started Tuesday in Elko County, a news release said. He was discovered missing from the fire camp about 5 a.m. Wednesday when he didn’t show up for breakfast.

