Escapee who robbed Las Vegas credit union during spree pleads guilty

A prison escapee who robbed a Las Vegas credit union while on the lam has pleaded guilty to 11 counts of bank robbery, carjacking and escape, federal authorities said.

(Getty Images)

A prison escapee who robbed a Las Vegas credit union while on the lam has pleaded guilty to 11 counts of bank robbery, carjacking and escape, federal authorities said.

William Etheridge, 56, pleaded guilty to the charges in federal court, according to a release from Nicholas A. Trutanich, U.S. Attorney for the District of Nevada.

Etheridge is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 29, 2020, by U.S. District Judge Jennifer A. Dorsey.

The release said in May 2017, Etheridge escaped from the Northwest Regional Reentry Center in Oregon where he was serving time for a federal bank robbery conviction.

Authorities said after his escape Etheridge went on a bank robbery spree. He robbed nine banks in Oregon and Washington and attempted to rob another bank in Oregon during a six-week time frame in 2017.

On July 25, 2017, authorities said Etheridge stole $18,210 from a WestStar Credit Union in Las Vegas just off the Strip. He was armed with a pellet gun. Upon fleeing, Etheridge carjacked a vehicle with two victims inside. He ordered them to take him to an area motorcycle dealership where he planned to buy a motorcycle to escape. However, he was arrested by police at the dealership.

Etheridge faces up to 20 years in prison for bank robbery; up to 15 years for carjacking and up to five years for escape.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@review-journal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.