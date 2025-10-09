Ex-armored truck driver allegedly stole $113K meant for casinos

A Las Vegas woman is accused of stealing upward of $113,000 from the armored truck company where she worked that was intended to go two local casinos, police say.

A Las Vegas woman is accused of stealing upward of $113,000 from the armored truck company where she worked that was intended to go two local casinos, police said.

Regina Valenzuela was arrested Sept. 29 and booked at the Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of theft in the amount of $100,000 or greater, according to Metropolitan Police Department booking logs.

Valenzuela’s former bosses at Sectran Security say she stole $112,532 from two Dotty’s Casino franchises that were included on her May 31 delivery route, investigators wrote in a declaration of warrant dated Aug. 26. The warrant also alleges Valenzuela was captured on surveillance footage moving a bag of money into her personal vehicle.

Online court records show she was released on her own recognizance Sept. 30 and is due back for an out of custody hearing Oct. 30. An attorney is not listed on her case overview.

Police said they were contacted the evening of May 31 by a Sectran Security manager to report the missing funds and that he suspected the theft occurred by somebody at the company. He identified Valenzuela, who he said began working for Sectran Security on April 2 and had recently reported ongoing family issues, as a potential person of interest.

Officials at the security company told police that Valenzuela started a shift earlier that day, May 31, at 6:30 a.m. but returned the company’s armored delivery truck back at the company’s headquarters in the 3100 block of Venture Drive at about 8:30 a.m., and left without further communication, according to the report. Police said Valenzuela alerted supervisors more than an hour and a half later that she had to leave work and cited a family emergency.

Police said that another Sectran Security employee was tasked with completing the rest of Valenzuela’s route, and at during the company’s end-of-day inventory, company officials learned two specific cash transport bags were missing. One bag contained $88,352, while the other bag had $24,180, police said.

According to police, Valenzuala, while still in the armored security vehicle, stopped at an area gas station when she was in possession of the two company-issued bags, at about 7 a.m. During a stretch from about 7:06 a.m. to 7:14 a.m., police say Valenzuela refueled the vehicle, which disabled the vehicle’s internal cameras and created an eight-minute gap in surveillance footage.

Upon returning to the Sectran Security yard, surveillance footage there showed Valenzuela allegedly moving the missing bags of money into her personal sedan, according to the warrant. The footage then captured her leaving the area, police said.

On June 1, the last day of Valenzuela’s employment at Sectran Security, police said Valenzuela returned to the company office and told supervisors she had to leave due to an emergency, which involved her children and ex-partner who she said had recently been released from prison. According to the report, Valenzuela was largely uncooperative, used inflammatory language and showed no concern over the missing funds.

Valenzuela was also presented with the surveillance footage and delivery logs that police said showed her involvement in the missing funds, but continued to deny involvement, police said. The phone number associated with Valenzuela was disconnected shortly after she was terminated, and the last known address for her was vacant, according to the warrant.

Police said they received an anonymous tip that Valenzuela was “bragging” that she stole the money and was possibly staying with a friend in North Las Vegas, according to the warrant. The address was checked but Valenzuela was not found.

A subpoena was sent to Valenzuela’s bank, which revealed no significant money being deposited into her account, police said. A records check for major funds deposited, played or used at casinos returned negative, police said.

Follow @Casey_Harrison1 on X or @casey-harrison.bsky.social on Bluesky.