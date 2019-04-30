Ex-Catholic school AD faced similar phone threat charge in 2005

Todd Pomeroy (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Todd Pomeroy, the former Catholic school employee arrested Monday after allegedly leaving the school a threatening voicemail, faced a similar charge in 2005, court records show.

Monday’s threatening voicemail prompted staff at St. Viator Catholic School, 4246 Eastern Ave., to cancel classes for the day “out of an abundance of caution,” according to an alert sent to parents.

Classes resumed Tuesday with added security on campus, according to Catherine Thompson, superintendent of Catholic schools.

By Monday afternoon, Las Vegas police had announced Pomeroy’s arrest on three counts of threatening to cause bodily harm or death to a pupil or school employee by means of oral, written or electronic communication. The 56-year-old suspect remained held without bail Tuesday at the Clark County Detention Center, jail records show.

But about 15 years ago, in December 2005, Pomeroy was charged with a misdemeanor count of “threatening telephone calls,” according to Las Vegas Justice Court records. The charge was eventually dismissed in October 2006.

Then in March 2017, Pomeroy was charged with misdemeanor battery. He entered a no contest plea in June 2018, meaning a defendant accepts a conviction without admitting guilt, but the case was dismissed in August after he completed impulse control counseling and 25 hours of community service, the records show.

Details of the 2005 and 2017 cases were not immediately available.

St. Viator Catholic School officials have not disclosed the nature the most recent threat, but Thompson said Monday that the threat was “not made to the school, nor was it made about its students, but it was made directly to the school’s administration.”

After listening to the voicemail, staff immediately contacted the Metropolitan Police Department, then sent an alert to parents at about 6:30 a.m. in the form of an email, voice message and text message that said classes had been cancelled, Thompson said.

According to the Catholic Diocese of Las Vegas, Pomeroy “has not worked at the school for a number of years.”

A school brochure dated February 2017 identified Pomeroy as a St. Viator physical education teacher and athletic director. It remains unclear when he left the school or why.

Pomeroy’s initial appearance is set for Tuesday afternoon in Las Vegas Justice Court.

