Ex-Disney star Orlando Brown guilty of trespassing in Las Vegas

Former Disney Channel star Orlando Brown has pleaded guilty to a trespassing charge after being arrested Sunday morning on suspicion of burglarizing a restaurant near downtown Las Vegas.

Orlando Brown (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Court records show that Brown, 30, accepted a plea deal and pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of trespassing not amounting to burglary in connection with the incident at 1500 Las Vegas Blvd. South, near Main Street and East Utah Avenue.

Brown played the role of Eddie Thomas in “That’s So Raven,” which aired from 2003 to 2007.

The arrest came about three months after Brown was arrested in Las Vegas on drug charges. He was taken into custody June 4 after a vehicle stop near Tropicana Avenue and Valley View Boulevard.

In the most recent incident, the restaurant owner called police around 6:30 a.m. to report a possible burglary, Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said. The man identified Brown as the suspect.

He told police the restaurant’s security alarm went off shortly before 6:10 a.m.. When he entered, he told police, “He recognized Orlando in the kitchen changing out a door knob on the rear door of the business,” Meltzer said. He also reported that security cameras inside the restaurant had been covered.

The restaurant owner told officers that Brown left before they arrived, but during the interview Brown “looked over the ledge of the roof” of the business, Meltzer said. The officers were able to persuade him to come down and he was taken into custody without further incident.

“The owner said (Brown) did not have permission to be in the building or work on the building,” Meltzer added.

