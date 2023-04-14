Ex-employee accused of stealing more than $100K in diamonds

A former Sam’s Club employee was arrested Tuesday after allegedly admitting to stealing diamonds from the business.

Carlos Flores-Ochoa (Metropolitan Police Department)

Carlos Flores-Ochoa was fired on Nov. 8 after his manager noticed an increase in theft since he started working in the jewelry department a month earlier, according to an arrest report from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Store employees at 8080 W. Tropical Parkway told police they believe Flores-Ochoa stole 23 diamonds, including rings, earrings and bracelets, worth $146,807.

Detectives found video of Flores-Ochoa disarming the security system on a glass case, removing jewelry and putting it in his work vest multiple times from Oct. 12 to Nov. 4, according to the arrest report.

The manager told police Flores-Ochoa admitted to pawning the jewelry. Police recovered more than $30,000 in stolen diamonds after asking local pawn shops if they recognized the man and what he had sold to them.

Flores-Ochoa faces two counts of obtaining money under false pretenses, two counts of burglary of a business and one charge of theft over $100,000.

He was arrested Tuesday afternoon at a North Las Vegas home on North Frederick Street, according to the report. Police did not disclose if Flores-Ochoa made any statements to police.

He was released on his own recognizance Wednesday in Las Vegas Justice Court and expected to appear again May 15.

