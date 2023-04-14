69°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Crime

Ex-employee accused of stealing more than $100K in diamonds

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 14, 2023 - 10:31 am
 
Carlos Flores-Ochoa (Metropolitan Police Department)
Carlos Flores-Ochoa (Metropolitan Police Department)

A former Sam’s Club employee was arrested Tuesday after allegedly admitting to stealing diamonds from the business.

Carlos Flores-Ochoa was fired on Nov. 8 after his manager noticed an increase in theft since he started working in the jewelry department a month earlier, according to an arrest report from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Store employees at 8080 W. Tropical Parkway told police they believe Flores-Ochoa stole 23 diamonds, including rings, earrings and bracelets, worth $146,807.

Detectives found video of Flores-Ochoa disarming the security system on a glass case, removing jewelry and putting it in his work vest multiple times from Oct. 12 to Nov. 4, according to the arrest report.

The manager told police Flores-Ochoa admitted to pawning the jewelry. Police recovered more than $30,000 in stolen diamonds after asking local pawn shops if they recognized the man and what he had sold to them.

Flores-Ochoa faces two counts of obtaining money under false pretenses, two counts of burglary of a business and one charge of theft over $100,000.

He was arrested Tuesday afternoon at a North Las Vegas home on North Frederick Street, according to the report. Police did not disclose if Flores-Ochoa made any statements to police.

He was released on his own recognizance Wednesday in Las Vegas Justice Court and expected to appear again May 15.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
LETTER: Biden administration coming after mobile homes
LETTER: Biden administration coming after mobile homes
2
‘It cannot be salvaged’: Boarded-up Strip motel site sold, to be demolished
‘It cannot be salvaged’: Boarded-up Strip motel site sold, to be demolished
3
New restaurant to replace Hearthstone at Red Rock Resort revealed
New restaurant to replace Hearthstone at Red Rock Resort revealed
4
Big news for skiers: Brian Head owner buys Lee Canyon
Big news for skiers: Brian Head owner buys Lee Canyon
5
F1 Las Vegas paddock building hits 60% completion point
F1 Las Vegas paddock building hits 60% completion point
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Geraldine Conrad (Nye County Sheriff’s Office)
Mom suspected of DUI while picking up child at school
By Selwyn Harris Special to the / RJ

The incident marked the second such case in which a mother suspected of being intoxicated tried to pick up her child from an elementary school, officials said.

More stories for you
Juvenile charged after report of gun at Shadow Ridge High School
Juvenile charged after report of gun at Shadow Ridge High School
Woman arrested after prostitute shooting at Las Vegas park
Woman arrested after prostitute shooting at Las Vegas park
Major case protocol: How police handle the biggest crimes in Las Vegas
Major case protocol: How police handle the biggest crimes in Las Vegas
2nd person charged in fatal skateboarding crash
2nd person charged in fatal skateboarding crash
Rapper, strip club sued over woman’s injuries
Rapper, strip club sued over woman’s injuries
New FBI records offer detailed insights into Route 91 mass shooting
New FBI records offer detailed insights into Route 91 mass shooting