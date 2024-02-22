Ex-FBI informant re-arrested in Las Vegas, defense lawyer says

Ex-FBI informant Alexander Smirnov, previously accused of lying about President Joe Biden and his son Hunter, has been re-arrested, a defense lawyer says.

Alexander Smirnov, center, a confidential human source with the FBI, leaves the Lloyed George U.S. Courthouse, on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, in Las Vegas. Smirnov is accused of falsely stating that executives with the Ukrainian energy company Burisma paid Hunter and Joe Biden $5 million each in 2015 or 2016. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Alexander Smirnov, second left, a confidential human source with the FBI, leaves the Lloyed George U.S. Courthouse with his attorneys, David Chesnoff, back right under an umbrella, and Richard Schonfeld, front right, on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, in Las Vegas. Smirnov is accused of falsely stating that executives with the Ukrainian energy company Burisma paid Hunter and Joe Biden $5 million each in 2015 or 2016. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Wearing what appeared to be orange shoes from a detention facility, Alexander Smirnov, an FBI informant charged with lying to officials about an alleged multimillion-dollar bribery scheme involving President Joe Biden, his son Hunter and a Ukrainian energy company, walks out of his lawyer’s office in downtown Las Vegas after being released from federal custody Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A former FBI informant accused of lying to officials about an alleged multimillion-dollar bribery scheme involving President Joe Biden and his son Hunter was arrested again in Las Vegas on Thursday morning, two days after a judge ordered him to be released from custody.

Alexander Smirnov, 43, was arrested at his attorneys’ office on a warrant issued out of California, where the case was initially filed, according to court documents filed Thursday by defense lawyers David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld.

Two days earlier in Las Vegas, U.S. Magistrate Judge Daniel Albregts had ordered Smirnov’s release, finding that prosecutors did not prove that it was necessary to hold Smirnov in custody to ensure he would appear in court.

Prosecutors appealed the decision.

Chesnoff and Schonfeld alleged that re-arresting Smirnov, who has lived in Las Vegas for two years, was an “interference with his cherished Sixth Amendment rights,” according to a motion filed Thursday for Smirnov’s release from custody.

“We are pursuing lawful remedies to once again seek his release,” the lawyers wrote in a statement.

Albregts ruled that prosecutors have until Friday afternoon to respond to the emergency motion requesting Smirnov’s release, according to court records.

Smirnov’s attorneys wrote that when prosecutors filed court papers on Wednesday requesting a new detention hearing, they did not reference the unserved arrest warrant in California.

Several sealed entries were listed in the court docket, but no additional details about Smirnov’s return to custody were immediately available.

“It should further be noted that the fact that the Defendant was attending a legal consultation meeting at his attorneys’ office contradicts the notion that he is a risk of flight,” according to Thursday’s motion from Chesnoff and Schonfeld.

Prosecutors say Smirnov falsely told his handler that executives from the Ukrainian energy company Burisma paid President Biden and Hunter Biden $5 million each around 2015. The claim became central to the Republican impeachment inquiry in Congress.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. The Associated Press contributed to this story.