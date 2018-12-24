Ex-Henderson police officer faces domestic battery charges

Michael Ray Stevens, 43, was being held in Henderson Detention Center on two counts each of domestic battery by strangulation and domestic battery, as well as a count of coercion, jail records show.

A former Henderson police officer was jailed this weekend on domestic battery charges, police said.

Michael Ray Stevens, 43, was being held in Henderson Detention Center on two counts each of domestic battery by strangulation and domestic battery, as well as a count of coercion, jail records show. He was booked after 11 p.m. Friday, and he is being held on $140,000 bail, the records show.

Stevens was a former officer with the Henderson Police Department, police spokesman Rod Pena said.

Stevens was arrested in 2010 and accused of soliciting a prostitute while with the department, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported at the time.

