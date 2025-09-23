Ex-Las Vegas firefighter faces child porn charges again

A former Clark County firefighter who pleaded guilty late last year for possessing child sexual assault material was arrested Thursday on new, similar allegations, according to North Las Vegas authorities.

Isiah Phillip Tureaud, 36, is being held without bail at the Clark County Detention Center.

He faces one count of possession of visual pornography of a person under age 16 and two counts of promotion of sexual performance of a minor under age 14, according to court records.

In late July, Google flagged a “CyberTip” of an image that depicted a clothed child on an account associated with Tureaud, whom investigators had identified as a possible sex offender, according to his North Las Vegas police arrest report.

Google linked the account to 10 other tips related to child sex abuse material that had been uploaded to its servers, police said.

Investigators found more than 200 illicit images, police said.

North Las Vegas police and the FBI interviewed Tureaud, who “confessed that he had screen recorded CSAM with his phone that he had on his person when contacted,” his arrest report said. “He also confessed that the CSAM was uploaded into his Google account which is why it was disabled.”

Tureaud was first arrested in January 2024 after a firefighter colleague found hundreds of child sexual assault images on Tureaud’s phone, the Metropolitan Police Department said at the time.

The firefighter had found a phone under a mattress at Station 21 that Tureaud had slept on, and discovered the images after looking through the device to see whom it belonged to, police said.

Police later found illicit images on two flash drives and a cellphone located in a sock inside Tureaud’s locker, police said.

The Fire Department, which hired him in 2017, suspended him without pay. Clark County officials confirmed Monday that Tureaud resigned in April 2024.

Tureaud pleaded guilty in December to three charges of possession of visual representation depicting sexual conduct of a child, records show. He faced a one-to-four-year prison sentence.

He was instead ordered in March to register as a sex offender and ordered to serve a maximum of three years of probation, records show.

Tureaud, who was an HVAC student at the time of his arrest, is slated to appear in court Tuesday.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.