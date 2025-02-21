Ex-Las Vegas gun store manager allegedly stole money to pay gambling debts

The former manager of a Las Vegas gun store is accused of embezzling more than $100,000 from the business in order to cover gambling debts.

A Metropolitan Police Department report filed in September referenced an employee, identified as Debbie Walker, embezzling funds from Discount Firearms & Ammo in Las Vegas.

Walker was arrested last week and faces one count of theft.

Police said that Walker was manager at Discount Firearms & Ammo for about a decade and had been handling cash at the store since starting in November 2012.

Walker helped with the store’s cash at check bank drops and had access to all funds passing through the store’s cash registers as part of her daily job responsibilities as both a cashier and a manger, the report stated.

While reviewing finances for the store on Sept. 17, it was discovered that there was a “very large discrepancy between the monthly financial statement from the store and the amount of money making its way into the bank account,” the report stated.

The store analyzed the daily register cash deposit amounts and the money handling log, which led to the discovery that the amounts would “differentiate greatly when Debbie was the one closing the register,” according to the report.

The store cross-referenced multiple documents and, two days after the initial discovery, determined that Walker had allegedly been taking money from the cash register, the safe and right before a deposit was made at the bank, according to police.

The report states that no one at the business had accused Walker of stealing, but she reportedly told them that “she was the one in charge of the deposits and she would rather quit than be fired due to her pride.”

In a text message “a couple days later,” the report says that Walker allegedly said she was sorry and said she would pay the business back.

Police said that documents reviewed by a detective showed that Walker had embezzled $160,419 from the store.

Investigators reviewed Walker’s bank accounts, the report states, and learned that she “goes to the casino frequently and may have a gambling problem.”

The report notes that after reviewing the financial documents, it was learned that Walker had deposited $354,420 from Jan. 3, 2022 to Sept. 16, 2024. The report also added that it was learned through documents from Station Casinos that Walker had lost $353,890.37 while gambling from Jan. 3, 2022 until Dec. 25, 2024.

When asked if she wanted to speak about why she was being arrested, the report says Walker “declined to interview and advised she knew why she was being arrested.”