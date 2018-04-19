Ex-Las Vegas real estate agent indicted on fraud charges

William Waller faces charges of tax evasion, attempting to interfere with internal revenue laws, making a false statement on a loan application to a bank and failure to file tax returns, according to the indictment.

(Thinkstock)

A former Las Vegas real estate agent was indicted Wednesday on tax- and bank-fraud charges.

William Waller faces charges of tax evasion, attempting to interfere with internal revenue laws, making a false statement on a loan application to a bank and failure to file tax returns, according to the indictment.

The indictment accuses Waller of evading more than $500,000 in taxes owed from 2004-09, according to a U.S. Department of Justice release. Waller had third parties pay nominee entities for services he provided, the release said, and he used bank accounts under the nominees’ names to pay personal expenses.

Waller also misrepresented his employment and income status to a bank in an attempt to obtain a loan modification, according to the release.

Waller also was late filing in income tax returns in 2011 and 2012, the release said.

