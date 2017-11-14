Ex-Las Vegas teacher’s aide accused of beating students in school library

A former teacher’s assistant was arrested by Clark County School District police Monday morning on suspicion of battering of two young students, officials said.

Theodore Levrich, 61, was arrested at his home about 10 a.m., Clark County School District Police Department Capt. Ken Young said in a Facebook video. He was booked in county jail and faces two counts of felony child abuse.

School police were told in late April that Levrich battered a 6-year-old girl and an 8-year-old boy, Young said. The incident happened in the school library and was witnessed by a school staff member.

The children did not receive any injuries, but Young said it was reported that Levrich grabbed, pushed, and dragged one of the students across the floor.

Levrich had been employed by the school district at Doris French Elementary School from January to April.

“Mr. Levrich was immediately relieved of duty pending an investigation,” Young said in the video.

CCSD police submitted the case to the Clark County district attorney’s office in June.

