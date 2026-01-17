69°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Crime

Ex-NBA star arrested on suspicion of DUI, speeding

FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2010, file photo, Los Angeles Lakers power forward Lamar Odo ...
FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2010, file photo, Los Angeles Lakers power forward Lamar Odom (7) works out during pregame warmups against the Detroit Pistons in Auburn Hills, Mich. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
In this March 26, 2013, file photo, Los Angeles Clippers' Lamar Odom looks on from the court du ...
In this March 26, 2013, file photo, Los Angeles Clippers' Lamar Odom looks on from the court during an NBA basketball game in Dallas. Odom has been charged Friday, Sept. 13, 2013, with a misdemeanour count of driving under the influence, nearly two weeks after his Mercedes-Benz was pulled over on a Southern California freeway. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
Lamar Odom (Associated Press)
Lamar Odom (Associated Press)
More Stories
Attorney Marilyn Caston, seated at left, files to run for Family Court Department R on Friday, ...
Many of Clark County’s judicial races will be unopposed; controversial judge bows out
Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)
Tenant accused of murder months after claiming self-defense in Las Vegas landlord shooting
Man sentenced to prison for killing behind Las Vegas rental car office
Marquita Wheeler listens to her attorney Dayvid Figler, chief deputy special public defender, a ...
Mother, son accused in fatal Las Vegas shooting appear in court
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 17, 2026 - 1:58 pm
 

Former NBA basketball star Lamar Odom was arrested in Las Vegas on Saturday under suspicion of a DUI, speeding and an improper lane change, according to news reports and court records.

The 46-year-old was booked at the Clark County Detention Center on Saturday and appeared to still be in custody, jail records show. TMZ first reported the news of Odom’s arrest.

According to court records, Odom was also accused of speeding at least 41 miles above the limit.

A status check for the charges is scheduled for March 17, according to court records.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alan Halaly at ahalaly@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlanHalaly on X.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A screen displays a video link of Timothy Busfield during his court appearance from the Metropo ...
Timothy Busfield ordered held without bond in New Mexico child sex abuse case
By Susan Montoya Bryan and Morgan Lee Associated Press

Emmy Award-winning actor Timothy Busfield was ordered held without bond at his first court appearance Wednesday, a day after turning himself in to face charges of child sex abuseBusfield has vowed to fight the charges.

MORE STORIES