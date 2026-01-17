Ex-NBA star arrested on suspicion of DUI, speeding

The 46-year-old was in custody at the Clark County Detention Center, jail records show.

Former NBA basketball star Lamar Odom was arrested in Las Vegas on Saturday under suspicion of a DUI, speeding and an improper lane change, according to news reports and court records.

The 46-year-old was booked at the Clark County Detention Center on Saturday and appeared to still be in custody, jail records show. TMZ first reported the news of Odom’s arrest.

According to court records, Odom was also accused of speeding at least 41 miles above the limit.

A status check for the charges is scheduled for March 17, according to court records.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

