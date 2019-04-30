Ex-Nevada lawmaker arrested on assault, disorderly conduct charges

Steven Brooks (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A former Nevada assemblyman is behind bars after police said he started a fight at a northeast valley convenience store and threatened to kill Las Vegas police officers.

Steven Brooks, who was ousted from the Legislature after he threatened to shoot a fellow lawmaker and faced further legal woes, appeared in court Tuesday on charges of assault on a protected person by a prisoner, intimidating a public official and disorderly conduct.

Brooks became “aggravated” and “agitated” with police Sunday night after officers responded to a call of a robbery at Green Valley Grocery, 7121 E. Lake Mead Blvd., according to an arrest report.

Brooks told police he was attacked, but witnesses and store employees told officers that Brooks instigated a quarrel with another man and a woman.

As officers took him into custody, Brooks told them he was a former assemblyman “and was going to be reinstated to his former position,” the report said. He then threatened the officers and their families, saying he had a firearm.

“Brooks stated that he would put a ‘green light’ on police officers,” the report said. “Typically, the term ‘green light’ means to kill or harm police officers or have others do the same.”

In late 2014, Brooks pleaded guilty to charges of assaulting a protected person and lying to a public officer, along with resisting a public officer with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. He was sentenced to three years probation.

He was being held Tuesday at the Clark County Detention Center on $8,000 bail. He is due in court next month on the charges stemming from last weekend’s arrest.

