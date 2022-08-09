Ex-NFL star Marshawn Lynch faces DUI charge
Former NFL star Marshawn Lynch has been arrested in Las Vegas on suspicion of DUI, according to Las Vegas police.
Former NFL star Marshawn Lynch has been arrested in Las Vegas on suspicion of DUI, according to Las Vegas police.
Police tweeted that they had arrested Lynch during a traffic stop in central Las Vegas, near Fairfield and West Utah avenues, not far from Las Vegas Boulevard South. The exact time of the traffic stop was not immediately clear.
“Through the course of the investigation, officers determined that Lynch was impaired and conducted an arrest,” police tweeted.
Lynch, a running back nicknamed “Beast Mode” who played in the NFL for 12 years, including two seasons with the Raiders, was booked at the Las Vegas city jail on a DUI count.
Last year, he opened a store on the Strip.
Further details were not released.
This is a developing story. Please check back for details.
Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.