Ex-NFL star Marshawn Lynch faces DUI charge

Former NFL star Marshawn Lynch has been arrested in Las Vegas on suspicion of DUI, according to Las Vegas police.

Marshawn Lynch (City of Las Vegas)

NFL running back Marshawn Lynch interacts with fans and customers at the opening of his store, Beast Mode, in The Shoppes at Mandalay Bay Place on Thursday, July 15, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Former NFL star Marshawn Lynch has been arrested in Las Vegas on suspicion of DUI, according to Las Vegas police.

Police tweeted that they had arrested Lynch during a traffic stop in central Las Vegas, near Fairfield and West Utah avenues, not far from Las Vegas Boulevard South. The exact time of the traffic stop was not immediately clear.

“Through the course of the investigation, officers determined that Lynch was impaired and conducted an arrest,” police tweeted.

Lynch, a running back nicknamed “Beast Mode” who played in the NFL for 12 years, including two seasons with the Raiders, was booked at the Las Vegas city jail on a DUI count.

Last year, he opened a store on the Strip.

Further details were not released.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.