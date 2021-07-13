Ex-North Las Vegas firefighter due in court in wife’s overdose death

A former North Las Vegas firefighter was scheduled to appear in a Henderson courtroom Tuesday morning to be arraigned on a charge of second-degree murder.

Christopher Candito, 33, is charged in the 2020 drug overdose death of his wife in Henderson. The Henderson Police Department said detectives and investigators from the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Las Vegas office arrested Candito Wednesday in the death of Tiffany Slatsky, 25.

Slatsky was found unconscious on the 800 block of Coronado Center Drive, near South Eastern Avenue and St. Rose Parkway, at 8:58 a.m., on Feb. 23. She later died at a hospital, police said.

An arrest warrant for Candito alleges that in 2019 he and another city firefighter purchased morphine capsules, MDMA, cocaine, mushrooms, oxycodone, ketamine and Xanax to distribute at a party. On Feb. 21, 2020, police said, Candito and Slatsky attended an all-night party with fellow North Las Vegas firefighters.

The couple continued to drink and consume morphine capsules, leading to Slatsky’s overdose, police said. Police said Candito then went to a North Las Vegas Fire Department station while off-duty and obtained Narcan in a failed attempt to revive Slatsky.

Candito was scheduled to appear at 9 a.m. in the courtroom of Henderson Justice of the Peace David Gibson Sr.

