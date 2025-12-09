50°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Crime

Ex-Raider Henry Ruggs transferred to another Nevada prison

Former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs speaks with HOPE for Prisoners CEO Hope Jon Ponder abo ...
Former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs speaks with HOPE for Prisoners CEO Hope Jon Ponder about his criminal history and personal changes following a deadly DUI car crash in 2021 at Hope for Prisoners on Tuesday, June 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
More Stories
Michele Fiore is asking the Nevada Supreme Court to expedite her appeal to reverse her suspensi ...
Fiore requests expedited appeal, citing ‘irreparable harm’ to reelection odds
An image from the video released of the explosion at Piero's Italian Cuisine on Thursday, Novem ...
Teen charged as fourth suspect in Piero’s explosion case
Anthony Coffield, 35, a Green Valley High School theater teacher accused of raping one of his s ...
2nd victim alleged for Henderson teacher accused of raping student
North Las Vegas Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)
North Las Vegas police investigating shooting that left 2 dead, 1 injured
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 8, 2025 - 8:54 pm
 

Former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs has been transferred to a medium security prison in Northern Nevada, the Nevada Department of Correction’s website shows.

The department’s inmate search shows Ruggs now resides in the Northern Nevada Correctional Center in Carson City as of Monday. The prison can house over 1,600 offenders and opened its doors in 1964.

The department did not immediately respond to requests for comment Monday evening asking to explain why Ruggs was transferred.

Ruggs was arrested after driving his Chevrolet Corvette Stingray into the back of 23-year-old Tina Tintor’s SUV on Nov. 2, 2021, killing her and her dog. Prosecutors have said Ruggs was driving 156 mph seconds before the crash, and his blood alcohol level was 0.16 percent after the crash, twice the legal limit for Nevada drivers.

Ruggs was sentenced to three to 10 years in prison in August 2023 after pleading guilty to a felony DUI resulting in death charge and a misdemeanor count of vehicular manslaughter. He will be eligible for parole beginning in August 2026.

Ruggs’ transfer to the northern Nevada prison marks at least his fourth move since he was sentenced.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal previously reported that Ruggs was serving his sentence in the Casa Grande Transitional Housing, a dormitory-style facility in Las Vegas that houses nonviolent offenders, after being moved there in November 2024.

He was initially booked into High Desert State Prison near Indian Springs before he was transferred to Carson City-based Stewart Concentration Camp one month into his sentence.

Contact Spencer Levering at slevering@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0253.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
An image from the video released of the explosion at Piero's Italian Cuisine on Thursday, Novem ...
Teen charged as fourth suspect in Piero’s explosion case
By / RJ

Joseph Gutierrez, 18, faces five felony charges, including manufacturing or possessing an explosive or incendiary device, first-degree arson, conspiracy to commit first-degree arson, and, in a separate case, transporting an explosive.

MORE STORIES