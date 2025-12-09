Ex-Raider Henry Ruggs transferred to another Nevada prison

The former wide receiver now resides in a prison four years after he crashed into a Las Vegas woman’s SUV while under the influence, killing her and her dog.

Former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs speaks with HOPE for Prisoners CEO Hope Jon Ponder about his criminal history and personal changes following a deadly DUI car crash in 2021 at Hope for Prisoners on Tuesday, June 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs has been transferred to a medium security prison in Northern Nevada, the Nevada Department of Correction’s website shows.

The department’s inmate search shows Ruggs now resides in the Northern Nevada Correctional Center in Carson City as of Monday. The prison can house over 1,600 offenders and opened its doors in 1964.

The department did not immediately respond to requests for comment Monday evening asking to explain why Ruggs was transferred.

Ruggs was arrested after driving his Chevrolet Corvette Stingray into the back of 23-year-old Tina Tintor’s SUV on Nov. 2, 2021, killing her and her dog. Prosecutors have said Ruggs was driving 156 mph seconds before the crash, and his blood alcohol level was 0.16 percent after the crash, twice the legal limit for Nevada drivers.

Ruggs was sentenced to three to 10 years in prison in August 2023 after pleading guilty to a felony DUI resulting in death charge and a misdemeanor count of vehicular manslaughter. He will be eligible for parole beginning in August 2026.

Ruggs’ transfer to the northern Nevada prison marks at least his fourth move since he was sentenced.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal previously reported that Ruggs was serving his sentence in the Casa Grande Transitional Housing, a dormitory-style facility in Las Vegas that houses nonviolent offenders, after being moved there in November 2024.

He was initially booked into High Desert State Prison near Indian Springs before he was transferred to Carson City-based Stewart Concentration Camp one month into his sentence.

