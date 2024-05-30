Ex-Raider Ruggs in prison work program at governor’s mansion

Imprisoned for a fatal Las Vegas fatal DUI, former NFL player Henry Ruggs has been transferred to Northern Nevada, where he’s in a prison work program that placed him at the Governor’s Mansion.

Former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs waits in court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, for sentencing in a fatal drunk driving crash. Ruggs pleaded guilty to a felony count of DUI resulting in death and a misdemeanor charge of vehicular manslaughter for the crash that killed 23-year-old Tina Tintor and her dog. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Imprisoned for a fatal Las Vegas DUI, former NFL player Henry Ruggs has since been transferred to Northern Nevada, where he’s in a prison work program that placed him at the governor’s mansion, according to the Department of Corrections.

As a minimum-custody offender with no prior felonies, Ruggs is one of about a “handful” of inmates assigned to the post, department spokesperson Teri Vance noted.

“Trusties work at local and state offices during the day and return to their respective conservation camps in the evening,” Vance wrote in a statement.

Ruggs’ duties were not immediately clear.

Prison records show that Ruggs, 25, is housed at the Stewart Conservation Camp, where he’s serving a three-to-10 year sentence in the Nov. 2, 2021, death of Tina Tintor.

After a night of drinking, Ruggs — then a Las Vegas Raiders star player — was speeding at about 156 mph in his sports car seconds before he barreled into Tintor’s compact SUV, killing the 23-year-old woman and her dog on the Rainbow Boulevard thoroughfare, according to authorities.

Authorities said Ruggs had twice the blood alcohol level allowed to legally drive in Nevada.

Ruggs pleaded guilty last year to a felony charge of DUI resulting in death and a misdemeanor count of vehicular manslaughter.

At sentencing, Ruggs apologized to Tintor’s family, saying that “over the past 21 months, I’ve certainly had to find the answers to explain myself and my behavior on that day,” he said.

The Stewart Conservation Camp in Carson City can house up to 360 prisoners, according to the department of corrections. Most of them work as volunteer firefighters with the Nevada Division of Forestry and others do farm work.

