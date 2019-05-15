Ex-teacher’s threats began years after his firing, Las Vegas police say

Todd Pomeroy was fired from St. Viator Catholic School in June 2017. Nearly two years went by before he began leaving threatening voicemails, his arrest report says.

Former St. Viator Catholic School employee Todd Pomeroy appears in court at the Regional Justice Center on Thursday, May 9, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The 56-year-old former physical education teacher left more than nine voicemails for different staff members between April 13 and April 29, the day he was arrested by Las Vegas police, the report said. Prosecutors have said Pomeroy was on his way to the school, at 4246 S. Eastern Ave., when he was taken into custody on three counts of threatening to cause bodily harm or death to a pupil or school employee.

The threats caused the private school to cancel classes for the day.

In the first of the series of voicemails he left, Pomeroy said that he was upset over “how he has terminated,” police say. By April 29, Pomeroy was saying in his messages that “today’s the day” that he would go to St. Viator.

“He also stated his termination was bothering him for the last 2 years and he will not be the one with blood on his hands,” the report stated. “He went on to say that ‘no children would be hurt or any adult that has not wronged him.’”

In one of his last messages the morning of his arrest, Pomeroy said that “the voicemails will be a piece of the puzzle.”

When police arrived at the school that day, detectives noticed Pomeroy’s red Jeep circling the campus, at which point he was taken into custody without incident, according to the report.

Following his arrest, Pomeroy told police that he often had been drinking when he left the voicemails.

Court records show that Pomeroy’s alleged behavior dates to at least December 2005, when he was arrested after leaving threatening voicemails for the Las Vegas school where he had worked before quitting on Oct. 27, 2005, during a “dispute” with a school administrator. He was charged with a misdemeanor count of “threatening telephone calls,” but the charge was dismissed in October 2006.

Records for the 2005 case show that he had gone through a 45-day in-house “rehabilitation” program in California. The records do not elaborate, and it was not clear whether he had voluntarily entered the program or if he completed it.

The longtime Clark County physical education teacher also faces charges of intimidating an officer, battery on a protected person and disorderly conduct in a separate case. While out on bail on the threat charges, Pomeroy allegedly threatened officers after he was kicked out of a southeast Las Vegas bar on May 6. At one point, police said, Pomeroy spit on one of the officers.

In court the next day, Chief Deputy District Attorney Tim Fattig said authorities were investigating another report that Pomeroy had threatened employees at a One Nevada Credit Union while trying to close an account.

“When he wasn’t satisfied with the customer service he was getting, he threatened employees in the bank,” Fattig said. “All of this is conduct consistent with what he was up to last week.”

Pomeroy remained held without bail Wednesday at the Clark County Detention Center awaiting his preliminary hearings, which are set for May 21 for the threat case and May 23 for the battery case.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.