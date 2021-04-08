Ex-UFC fighter Case arrested in Las Vegas on domestic battery charge

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship star Johnny Case was arrested on a domestic battery charge last week in Las Vegas after police said he pushed a female UFC fighter to the ground and kicked her.

John Case (Metropolitan Police Department)

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship fighter Johnny Case was arrested on a domestic battery charge last week in Las Vegas after police said he pushed a female UFC fighter to the ground and kicked her.

Las Vegas fighter Emily Whitmire called the Metropolitan Police Department at 10:55 p.m. Thursday to report that her ex-boyfriend, Case, 31, had abused her in her home near South Tenaya Way and West Flamingo Road, according to Case’s arrest report and Metro dispatch logs.

Whitmire reported that after she told Case she did not want to have sex with him, he became angry and threw her to the ground, kicked her thigh and spit on her before leaving the home.

Case told police that he threw Whitmire to the ground and that she followed him to his truck where Case reported she hit him with her elbows and a closed fist.

Police deemed Case the “primary aggressor” because of his size and his admission of throwing her to the ground.

In a statement Tuesday on Instagram, Case said he was pulled out of a Professional Fighters League tournament, which was scheduled to begin April 23.

“All of my hard work and sacrifices have been taken away from allegations that are not true,” he wrote. “I’m sorry to my fans and supporters. I don’t know what the future will hold for my career.”

Whitmire could not be reached for comment Wednesday.

Case was released Friday morning with a bail condition that he stay out of trouble and avoid Whitmire. A court date is scheduled for June 1.

