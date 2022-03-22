66°F
Ex-UFC fighter Chael Sonnen facing 11 charges related to Las Vegas incident

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 22, 2022 - 11:08 am
 
In this June 14, 2019, file photo, Chael Sonnen arrives for a light heavyweight bout mixed mart ...
In this June 14, 2019, file photo, Chael Sonnen arrives for a light heavyweight bout mixed martial arts bout against Brazil's Lyoto Machida at Bellator 222 in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen is facing 11 charges related to an incident in Las Vegas in December, according to court records.

Sonnen, 44, faces one felony charge of battery by strangulation and 10 misdemeanor charges of battery, court records show. He is scheduled for an initial appearance in court on April 27.

Though the incident took place in December, a criminal complaint was not filed until March 16. It wasn’t immediately clear what had caused the delay.

Sonnen amassed a professional mixed martial arts record of 31-17-1. He announced his retirement after a 2019 loss to Lyoto Machida.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

