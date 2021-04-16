Family, activists respond to police shooting review — WATCH LIVE

A public review of evidence in the fatal police shooting of Jorge Gomez, a Black Lives Matter protester, concluded Friday after several hours of testimony in the Clark County Commission chambers.

Carol Luke, holding a photograph of Jorge Gomez, weeps as she attends a public fact-finding review at the Clark County Government Center on Friday, April 16, 2021, in Las Vegas. Gomez was fatally shot by Las Vegas police in June. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police Detective Jason Leavitt speaks as he takes the witness stand during a public fact-finding review, held in connection with the fatal police shooting of Jorge Gomez, at the Clark County Government Center on Friday, April 16, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Relatives of Jorge Gomez attend a public fact-finding review, held in connection with his shooting death, at the Clark County Government Center on Friday, April 16, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

An image of one of Jorge Gomez's weapons was displayed as Las Vegas police Detective Jason Leavitt testified during a public fact-finding review at the Clark County Government Center on Friday, April 16, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

An image of one of Jorge Gomez's weapons was displayed as Las Vegas police Detective Jason Leavitt testified during a public fact-finding review at the Clark County Government Center on Friday, April 16, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Jazz Appin of Las Vegas writes on the ground outside the Clark County Government Center in Las Vegas on Friday, April 16, 2021, during a fact-finding review of evidence in the death of protester Jorge Antonio Gomez, who was shot and killed by four Metropolitan Police Department officers in June. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Jazz Appin of Las Vegas writes on the sidewalk outside the main entrance to the Clark County Government Center in Las Vegas Friday, April 16, 2020, during a fact-finding review of evidence at the in death of protester Jorge Antonio Gomez, who was shot and killed by four Metropolitan Police Department officers in June. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Sulay Lugo reacts as she attends a public fact-finding review, held in connection with the police shooting death of Jorge Gomez, at the Clark County Government Center on Friday, April 16, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Carol Luke blocks her ears as video of Jorge Gomez's shooting was played during a public fact-finding review at the Clark County Government Center on Friday, April 16, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Chaun Knox, from right, Kat Kallina and Jerry Vlasak protest outside the Clark County Government Center in Las Vegas on Friday, April 16, 2021, during a fact-finding review of evidence in the death of protester Jorge Gomez, who was shot and killed by four Metropolitan Police Department officers in June. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Jeanne Llera, mother of Jorge Gomez, who was shot and killed by four Las Vegas police officers in June, hands out tickets for seats inside the Clark County Government Center in Las Vegas on Friday, April 16, 2021, before a fact-finding review of evidence in his death. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Jeanne Llera, mother of Jorge Gomez, who was shot and killed by four Las Vegas police officers in June, right, gets a hug from a supporter outside the Clark County Government Center in Las Vegas on Friday, April 16, 2021, before a fact-finding review of evidence in his death. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Supporters of the family of Jorge Gomez, who was shot and killed by four Las Vegas police officers in June, walk into the Clark County Government Center in Las Vegas on Friday, April 16, 2021, for a fact-finding review of evidence in his death. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

David, who declined to give his last name, and Cece Caruso outside the main entrance to the Clark County Government Center in Las Vegas on Friday, April 16, 2021, during a fact-finding review in the death of protester Jorge Gomez, who was shot and killed by four Metropolitan Police Department officers in June. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A public review of evidence in the fatal police shooting of Jorge Gomez, a Black Lives Matter protester, concluded Friday after several hours of testimony in the Clark County Commission chambers.

The review came amid the murder trial of ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, a white man, in the May 2020 killing of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man.

Floyd’s death set in motion a wave of protests against police brutality and racism around the country, including in Las Vegas. Gomez, 25, participated in several local demonstrations.

On June 1, the third straight night of major protests in the city, Gomez was shot and killed outside the Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse in downtown Las Vegas by four Metropolitan Police Department officers. None of the officers was wearing a body camera.

Evidence presented during the review included videos of the protests in the days leading up to the shooting, Gomez’s social media posts and text messages prior to the shooting, and photos and videos of evidence collection in the shooting’s aftermath.

According to Metro Detective Jason Leavitt, who investigated the officers’ deadly force, police had not been able to locate Gomez’s red pickup truck for several days after the shooting. Leavitt said members of Gomez’s family and two of their attorneys, Edgar Flores and Rodolfo Gonzalez, were aware that police were searching for the vehicle for further evidence collection.

On June 6, five days after the shooting, a patrol officer found the truck outside the attorneys’ law offices, according to Leavitt, who said investigators determined that the attorneys had it towed from downtown to their offices.

A video captured a day earlier by security cameras outside the law offices showed a man, identified by Leavitt as Gomez’s father, removing a black garbage bag from the red truck.

“No idea what was in the bag,” Leavitt said.

Steve Jimenez, part of the team of attorneys representing the Gomez family, later said the father had removed “work items” from the truck.

Jimenez said neither the family nor the attorneys were aware that Metro was looking for the vehicle.

Protesters chant outside

About 50 protesters, most wearing black T-shirts reading “Justice for Jorge Gomez,” gathered outside the building Friday morning. Shortly after 8 a.m., the demonstrators began chanting the slogan, adding calls to arrest the officers who shot him.

Gomez’s mother, Jeanne Llera, said she didn’t expect the fact-finding review to change her mind about her son’s death.

“I already know the DA wasn’t going to press charges since the first moment I spoke with him in July,” she said.

Llera said she didn’t know if officials would release additional footage, but contended that the surveillance video obtained by her attorneys and released in February is enough to show that her son shouldn’t have been shot and killed.

“The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the sheriff, the DA, what they tend to do is tell you what is supposed to be happening, but we have video of what happened,” she said. “So you can’t tell me that my son did something when on video clearly it shows he did not. They think that the public is stupid, that they’re going to listen to the cops.”

Cece Caruso, 24, used pink and white chalk to write “Justice 4 Jorge Gomez” across the sidewalk in front of the building’s entrance. Dozens of other chalk messages were scrawled onto the pavement as protesters sang and chanted.

“Unfortunately, I don’t expect this review to change anything, but I expect the people’s power that we’re displaying to,” she said. “I feel really hopeful with the turnout and with the people in the community showing up that things will change.”

Final decision not expected today

Fact-finding reviews, a procedure unique to Clark County, are held after the district attorney’s office makes a “preliminary determination” that a police killing was justified. A final decision by District Attorney Steve Wolfson regarding the prosecution of the officers is expected within about two weeks.

The district attorney’s office does not have subpoena power in fact-finding reviews — a process that has been in place in Clark County since 2013 following a failed overhaul of the coroner’s inquest, the former system in place to probe police killings.

In the near decade since the review was adopted, not a single “preliminary determination” has been overturned following a review, and only one officer in that time has been charged in connection with a police killing.

The officers involved in the Gomez killing — Ryan Fryman, Dan Emerton, Vernon Ferguson and Andrew Locher — initially were placed on paid leave after the shooting but have since returned to duty, according to Metro.

Days after the shooting, during a news conference, Metro claimed that Gomez, who was armed, had raised a weapon at a group of officers stationed just outside the federal courthouse, apparently prompting the four officers to fire a combined 19 rounds.

Meanwhile, videos released in February by the family’s attorneys, though low in quality, showed Gomez running, with his back turned to the officers, moments before he was shot.

“His hands are clearly visible. No gun in hand. No baseball bat in hand,” Gonzalez said at the time.

Metro said Friday that it had not been able to locate any footage of the actual shooting.

Remarks from various police accountability activists and a representative of the Gomez family were expected at the conclusion of Friday’s review.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Katelyn Newberg contributed to this report.