Family, friends honor woman found dead in drum at Las Vegas home

Friends and family of Jennifer Ratay on Thursday night gathered in front of the home where the 39-year-old’s body was found this week to remember the woman’s life.

Family and friends of Jennifer Ratay including, from left, Mary Ann Ratay, mother of Jennifer Ratay, Marilyn Leach, 14, Kelsi Jackson, 15, daughter of Jennifer Ratay, and Carlos Gonzalez hold candles during a vigil in Jennifer's memory outside of the home where she was found dead in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Kelsi Jackson, 15, center left, is comforted during a vigil in memory of her mother, Jennifer Ratay, outside of the home where she was found dead in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Ted Hamilton lights candles before the start of a vigil in memory of Jennifer Ratay outside of the home where she was found dead in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Carlos Gonzalez, a longtime family friend of Jennifer Ratay, lights a candle before the start of a vigil in her memory outside of the home where she was found dead in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Mario Smith lights candles in memory of Jennifer Ratay during a vigil outside of the home where she was found dead in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

People hold candles during a vigil in memory of Jennifer Ratay outside of the home where she was found dead in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Mary Ann Ratay, left, talks about her daughter, Jennifer Ratay, during a vigil in her memory while standing next to, from left, Marilyn Leach, 14, Kelsi Jackson, 15, daughter of Jennifer Ratay, and Carlos Gonzalez, a longtime family friend, outside of the home where she was found dead in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Mario Smith comforts Mary Ann Ratay during a vigil in memory of Jennifer Ratay, daughter of Mary Ann, outside of the home where she was found dead in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Candles light a sign during a vigil in memory of Jennifer Ratay outside of the home where she was found dead in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Kelsi Jackson, 15, left, and her grandmother, Mary Ann Ratay, talk about their favorite memories of Jennifer Ratay, mother of Kelsi and daughter of Mary Ann, outside of the home where she was found dead in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

With tears streaming down her face Thursday night, 15-year-old Kelsi Jackson stood in front of a memorial and questioned how anyone could kill her mother, 39-year-old Jennifer Ratay.

“I think the man who did this was sick,” said Jackson, her voice shaking as she read from her phone. “I don’t understand how any human can go and hurt another human for their pleasure. My mom didn’t deserve this.”

Jackson and her grandmother, Mary Ann Ratay, were with about 30 of Jennifer Ratay’s friends Thursday night outside the home where her body was found two days earlier. Jennifer Ratay was reporting missing early Tuesday, leading Metropolitan Police Department officers to a home on Garden Grove Avenue, near Rainbow Boulevard and Flamingo Road.

There, investigators found Jennifer Ratay’s body inside a 55-gallon drum in the garage. During a court appearance Wednesday, prosecutors said the suspect in her killing, 38-year-old Chuck Chaiyakul, confessed to shooting and killing the woman and placing her in the drum in his garage.

The Clark County coroner’s office on Wednesday ruled Jennifer Ratay’s death a homicide from multiple gunshot wounds.

Ratay was last seen either late Aug. 29 or early Aug. 30. Friends on Thursday were unsure if the man arrested in her death was a stranger, or if the two were acquaintances.

“I’m still trying to piece it together myself,” said 42-year-old Mario Smith, who was one of Jennifer Ratay’s childhood friends.

Smith said he knew Jennifer Ratay since their teenage years, when they spent practically every weekend together roller skating in Las Vegas with friends.

Smith said the two used to “sleep and breathe skating,” and before Jennifer Ratay’s death she had plans to organize a reunion roller skating party on Halloween.

Jackson, who said she lives with her grandmother in Pahrump, clutched her grandmother’s hands as she spoke to reporters Thursday night.

“To be honest I’m not going to be OK, and I don’t think I will be for awhile,” the teen said, later adding “she was very young, and she did have her ups and downs, but she always made sure that me and my grandma were OK.”

Mary Ann Ratay spoke about the time her daughter rode a bus across Las Vegas to sit with her during a hospital stay, and how her daughter “snuck fried chicken into the room” for her to eat.

She said the last time she heard from Jennifer Ratay was about two weeks ago, when her daughter sent a text message reminding Mary Ann Ratay to “think positive thoughts.”

Ted Hamilton, who helped organize the vigil, said he wanted to bring Jennifer Ratay’s friends together.

“They need to know how much support she has,” the 41-year-old said. “Her daughter needs to be here and see how many friends she has.”

Hamilton, who said he also met Jennifer Ratay while skating as a teenager, described the 39-year-old as bright, cheery and outgoing.

He said Jennifer Ratay had a sense of humor, and he laughed when the candles on the sidewalk kept blowing out during the windy evening.

“I can find somewhere to laugh in this — she keeps blowing out my damn candles,” Hamilton said.

Chaiyakul remained in the Clark County Detention Center on Thursday without bail, facing charges of murder with a deadly weapon and being a prohibited person in possession of a gun, jail records show.

A status check is scheduled for Friday morning, but as of Thursday night a preliminary hearing had yet to be set in the case, court records show.

Jennifer Ratay’s friends on Thursday night said they are still confused about what lead to her death. Hamilton said it was important to hold the vigil in front of the home where she was found to “show support.”

“Whether she’s here or not, I think her soul is still crying in that garage,” Hamilton said.

