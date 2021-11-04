Family of Tina Tintor releases statement about crash involving Raiders’ Ruggs
The family of Tina Tintor, the Las Vegas resident killed in a fiery crash involving Raiders star Henry Ruggs, has released its first public statement since the collision on Tuesday morning.
“Tina’s tragic loss has devastated her family beyond a grief they could ever comprehend. Family was everything to Tina, and she was the light of her parents’ life,” the statement reads.
It was sent to the Las Vegas Review-Journal by the family’s attorney, Farhan Naqvi.
According to the statement, Tintor, 23, had lived in Las Vegas since she was a baby.
“She loved her 3-year-old Golden Retriever, Max, who passed alongside her Tuesday morning.”
Ruggs, 22, faces charges of DUI resulting in death and reckless driving in connection with the crash. The Raiders released him from the team on Tuesday evening.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
