Family of Tina Tintor releases statement about crash involving Raiders’ Ruggs

A photography of Tina Tintor, 23, and her dog is placed at a makeshift memorial site to honor them at South Rainbow Boulevard and Spring Valley Parkway, on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. Tintor and her dog were killed when Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs, accused of DUI, slammed into the rear of TintorÕs vehicle. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The family of Tina Tintor, the Las Vegas resident killed in a fiery crash involving Raiders star Henry Ruggs, has released its first public statement since the collision on Tuesday morning.

“Tina’s tragic loss has devastated her family beyond a grief they could ever comprehend. Family was everything to Tina, and she was the light of her parents’ life,” the statement reads.

It was sent to the Las Vegas Review-Journal by the family’s attorney, Farhan Naqvi.

According to the statement, Tintor, 23, had lived in Las Vegas since she was a baby.

“She loved her 3-year-old Golden Retriever, Max, who passed alongside her Tuesday morning.”

Ruggs, 22, faces charges of DUI resulting in death and reckless driving in connection with the crash. The Raiders released him from the team on Tuesday evening.

