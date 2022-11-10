Fatal DUI crash suspect was driving 81, police say

A man arrested on impaired driving charges was traveling at nearly double the speed limit when he hit a father and son, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Justino Garcia-Avila (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A man arrested on impaired driving charges was traveling at nearly double the speed limit when he struck a father and son crossing a northeast valley street, killing the son, according to an arrest report released Thursday.

Justino Garcia-Avila, 32, was arrested Tuesday evening, hours after police said he crashed into two men crossing South Nellis Boulevard near Winterwood Boulevard. He was booked on two counts of reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm, impaired driving resulting in substantial bodily harm and DUI resulting in death.

Christopher Michael Clarke, 21, died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center. His father, Christopher H. Clarke, 53, was critically injured, according to a report from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Garcia-Avila told police he was driving 40 mph in the 45 zone, the report stated, but a witness who said she was able to stop in time for the men crossing the street told police the suspect was speeding.

Detectives found the 2004 Pontiac Aztek was traveling 81 mph before the crash, according to the report. Garcia-Avila denied hitting the pedestrians and said he swerved and hit a wall to avoid them in the rain.

Garcia-Avila told police he drank alcohol before driving, but police redacted further details from the report.

